Man, 21, accused of throwing chair through Detroit bar's window charged

A 21-year-old St. Clair County man accused of vandalizing popular downtown Detroit bar Cafe D'Mongo's Sunday has been charged, officials said.

Jaden Alex Geck, of Ira, was charged Thursday in 36th District Court in Detroit with malicious destruction of property worth $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

A magistrate set Geck's bond at $50,000 and scheduled his next court date for May 24.

If convicted of the felony charge, Geck faces up to five years in prison.

Authorities accuse Geck of throwing a chair through a window of Cafe D'Mongo's Speakeasy on Griswold early Sunday morning. The incident was captured on video by a nearby surveillance camera and showed a suspect walking on a sidewalk near the business, stopping, then grabbing a chair and tossing it into a window. He then runs away.

On Wednesday, police said they had arrested a suspect. The announcement came a day after a $250 reward for tips on the suspect was offered.

"It is critically important that the public is able to enjoy everything, everywhere that southeastern Michigan has to offer — especially in the state’s largest and most diverse city," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "Café D’Mongo’s is a place where people come from all over for an enjoyable experience. The alleged actions of this defendant are criminal and upset that balance."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez