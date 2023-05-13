Woman in mid 30s kidnapped outside Detroit hospital

The Detroit News

A woman in her mid 30s was kidnapped this morning outside of a Detroit hospital and the suspect remains at large, Detroit police said

Patrice Wilson was kidnapped at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of St. Antoine St., a Detroit police news release said.

The suspect is Jamere Miller, 36, who is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Miller is believed to be driving a black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus with Michigan plate OPKS20.

This story will be updated.