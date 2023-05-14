Four people killed in crash on I-96 in Detroit

Four people were killed Sunday in a crash on westbound Interstate 96 near Grand River Avenue in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

State police troopers found that a GMC Yukon had struck a bridge pier just before 8 p.m. Four people in the vehicle were ejected and killed, MSP said on Twitter.

Troopers were working to identify the victims and notify their families Sunday night.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Yukon was traveling at high rate of speed when the SUV hit the bridge.

“Once again, a driver's decision to drive recklessly cost lives on our roadways,” MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement on Twitter. “This decision will not only affect those families involved but also witnesses and first responders on scene. Please drive responsibly. Lives are at stake.

An investigation continues.