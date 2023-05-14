Kidnapped DMC nurse in Detroit found dead

The Detroit News

A 29-year-old nurse kidnapped Saturday morning from a parking area outside of a Detroit hospital where she worked was found dead, according to the Detroit Medical Center.

"It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice’s mother, another dedicated DMC team member," said DMC director of communications Brian Taylor in a statement Sunday.

"Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC."

Grief counseling is available for staff at the Adult Central Campus hospitals, he said.

The Detroit Police Department would not confirm Patrice Wilson's death.

Multiple media outlets, citing unidentified sources, on Sunday reported Wilson was found in the trunk of a vehicle outside of a Novi apartment complex. She reportedly was shot.

Wilson was kidnapped at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of St. Antoine St. Police and the DMC did not provide information about where she worked, but Detroit Receiving Hospital is at 4201 St. Antoine in Detroit.

Police identified the suspect as Jamere Miller, 36. He was considered armed and dangerous, police said Saturday. Miller was believed to be driving a black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus with Michigan plate OPKS20.

The News could not confirm if Miller had been located by police as of Sunday afternoon. Other media outlets reported Miller is still at large.

Wilson was getting into the driver's side of her vehicle when the suspect approached, said Detroit police Capt. Donna McCord at a news conference Saturday.

Miller got into the vehicle, forced Wilson over and fled south toward Interstate 75 and Mack Avenue. He was last seen wearing a blond wig, McCord said. McCord asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAKUP to report tips anonymously or Detroit police at (313) 596-2260.

McCord said Wilson and Miller may have had a domestic relationship but said Wilson was forced to go with him.