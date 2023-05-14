Man dies after crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

A man driving a sports car died after going over a hill and crashing onto the Lodge Freeway early Saturday, Detroit police said.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. near Wyoming Avenue and M 10. Police said the man was driving a black Corvette. His name has not been released.

Police said in a separate incident around the same time a scout car that was blocking traffic was struck by a motorist. The scout car was unoccupied at the time, police said.