2 charged in shooting on I-96 in Detroit

Two men arrested in connection with a shooting last week on Interstate 96 in Detroit have been charged, Michigan State Police said.

Donyell Smith, 29, and Andre Richard-Jordan, 32, both of Detroit, were arraigned Friday in 36th District Court on multiple charges, according to authorities.

Smith was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle-causing injury, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, felonious assault, six counts of using a firearm during a felony and being a habitual offender.

Richard-Jordan was also arraigned on several charges, including assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle-causing injury, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, felonious assault, and four counts of using a firearm during a felony.

A magistrate set bond for both men at $500,000 each and scheduled their next court date, a hearing to redetermine bond, for Monday.

If convicted of the assault with intent to murder charges, both men face up to life in prison.

The two men are accused of a May 8, 2023 shooting in which another man in a vehicle on eastbound I-96's local lanes near Wyoming was wounded.

State police said the victim was driving a vehicle that had been stolen and belonged to the two suspects. The two men allegedly shot at the vehicle after they followed it on the freeway from a neighborhood.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Smith was discharged in 2022 after serving two years for pleading guilty in 2019 to attempted carrying of a concealed weapon.

