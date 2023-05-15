Canadian officials seize more than 132 lbs. of suspected cocaine at Ambassador Bridge

More than 132 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized from a truck that entered Canada from Detroit over the Ambassador last month, officials said Monday.

The seizure involved a commercial transport truck that entered Windsor, Ontario on April 17, 2023, the Canada Border Services Agency said. Agents referred the truck for a secondary examination and found 60 bricks of what they suspected was cocaine. The bricks weighed a total of 60 kilograms, or 132 pounds.

They arrested the truck's driver and seized the suspected narcotics, officials said. Authorities identified the driver as Jasbir Singh, 40, of Paris, Ontario.

Singh has been charged with the importation of cocaine and the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, officials said. His case is proceeding through the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, they also said.

