Michigan State Police on crash that killed 4 in Detroit: 'This was preventable'

Detroit — Michigan State Police officials say excessive speed contributed to a devastating Mother's Day crash on Interstate 96 that left four young men, all in their 20s, dead after they were ejected from an SUV that slammed into a bridge pier.

State Police Lt. Mike Shaw refused to release the names or hometowns of the four victims Monday, but disclosed that the driver was 21. The State Police also declined to release the police report. The News has filed a public records request for the information.

Shaw said the accident is another example of one that could've been avoided. He wouldn't disclose how fast the GMC Yukon was believed to be traveling.

"We do have a pretty good idea of (the) speed, but we will call it excessive for now," Shaw said. "This crash was preventable and was due to bad driving decisions and it cost four young men their lives."

Michigan State Police troopers were notified just before 8 p.m. Sunday about a crash on westbound I-96 at Grand River involving multiple fatalities. They found that a GMC Yukon had struck a bridge pier.

"With the vehicle compressed and all mangled how could they be ejected from the vehicle?" said Michael Avila, a reserve deputy, on Twitter. "That vehicle is a mess! He must have been going at a very high rate of speed. Thankfully it was not worse by involving another vehicle(s)."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities in 2020, killing 11,258 people. The number of speeding-related fatalities in 2020 increased 17% from 9,592 in 2019 to 11,258 a year later.

Thirty-five percent of male drivers in the 15- to 20-year-old age group and 18% of female drivers in both 15-to-20 and 21- to 24-year-old age groups involved in fatal crashes in 2020 were speeding, the highest among the age groups, according to the NHTSA.

