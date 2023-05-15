Source: Man arrested in nurse's kidnapping, killing

Detroit — A man accused of kidnapping his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend outside a Detroit hospital before her body was found in a car's trunk more than 20 miles away has been arrested, according to a Detroit police source familiar with the investigation.

The source said Jamere Miller, 36, was arrested in Detroit Monday morning. Investigators are working on a warrant to bring charges against him for his alleged role in the kidnapping and killing of his ex-girlfriend, Patrice Wilson.

Wilson, a nurse at the Detroit Medical Center, was kidnapped at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of St. Antoine St. outside Detroit Receiving Hospital, although it was unclear whether she worked at that hospital. Her body was found Saturday in the trunk of a car parked in Novi, the News source said.

Police say Wilson was getting into her 2020 Lincoln Nautilus after ending her shift, when Miller, wearing a blonde wig, pushed her into the passenger's seat, took over the wheel and sped south toward Interstate 75 and Mack Avenue. Police released photographs of Wilson and Miller, and launched a manhunt.

On Sunday, Detroit Medical Center spokesman Brian Taylor said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice’s mother, another dedicated DMC team member. Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC."

Grief counseling is available for staff at the Adult Central Campus hospitals, he said.

Police officials are expected to update the case at a 4 p.m. press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

