Suspect in DMC nurse slaying also being investigated for 2011 disappearance of another woman

Detroit — A 36-year-old man who turned himself in to authorities Monday in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a nurse he'd once dated also is under investigation for the 2011 disappearance of another ex-girlfriend, a pregnant nursing student, police said.

Jamere Miller is in Detroit police custody after he allegedly abducted Patrice Wilson, 29, as she was getting into her SUV following her shift at Detroit Receiving Hospital. The body of Wilson, who had a 7-year-old son, was found Sunday — Mother's Day — inside her car, which was parked in Novi, police said. After police named Miller as a suspect in the case, he turned himself in to authorities Monday, according to police.

As investigators question Miller about Wilson's killing, they're also looking at his connection to the disappearance of his 24-year-old former girlfriend Bianca Green, a nursing student who was last seen in Inkster on March 25, 2011, Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Miller appeared in a 2012 Crime Stoppers of Michigan video related to the disappearance of Green, with whom he had son who was 4 years old at the time. Green was reportedly pregnant with the couple's second child when she disappeared.

"It's hard being a single father," Miller said on the video. "It's hard for me to even tell (their son) what's going on. His birthday is coming up April 18, and it's going to be the second one where she ain't around."

White said investigators are working with another police department to determine if Miller had a role in Green's disappearance.

"I was made aware of (Green's disappearance) as part of this (murder) investigation," White said during a Monday press conference at Public Safety Headquarters. "Everything's going to be looked at, including anything from that case as well."

White added: "Our detectives are in contact with the agency of origin on that particular missing persons (investigation). We'll be working together, pull their file and see if there's anything we can help them with."

Phone calls to Inkster, where Green was last seen, and Romulus, where she worked at a restaurant at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, were not immediately returned Tuesday.

In the Wilson homicide, White said investigators were working on a warrant package to submit to Wayne County Prosecutors for possible charges against Miller. Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said Tuesday morning police had not yet submitted any paperwork.

A woman identifying herself as Wilson's "colleague & friend" set up a gofundme.com fundraiser to help her family with funeral costs and to set up a college fund for her son. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, more than $6,900 had been raised.

"Patrice was driven & dedicated — as a nurse, as a friend, & as a mom," a tribute on the fundraising page said. "Her smile & laugh were contagious. Her kind & loving spirit will never be forgotten. Her love for her son was to be admired — we all knew her little Stank in the office from their sweet FaceTime chats, as she never missed a goodnight call from his cute little self."

