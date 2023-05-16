Woman in critical condition after multiple-vehicle crash on Southfield Fwy. near 8 Mile

A Detroit woman is in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle crash Monday on the Southfield Freeway near Eight Mile Road, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 8:15 p.m. Monday to the area for a report of a crash involving several vehicles and an ejected driver.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Detroit woman, 30, was speeding in a GMC on the northbound Southfield Freeway when she struck a Jeep pulling a boat on a trailer. Officials said the GMC's driver was ejected from her vehicle in the crash and she landed on the roadway. They also said the crash caused the Jeep's driver to lose control of the SUV and it was struck by a Subaru.

Medics took the GMC's driver to a hospital. The Jeep's driver was not injured, police said. They also said the Subaru's driver, a 50-year-old Oak Park man, was arrested after troopers determined he was operating his vehicle while impaired.

Officials closed the freeway while they investigated and while crews cleaned up the debris. They said Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing.

