639-foot Great Lakes freighter runs aground at Belle Isle

Detroit ― A 639-foot Great Lakes freighter ran aground Wednesday morning on the east end of Belle Isle, just feet from the shoreline.

The freighter was headed toward Lake St. Clair from Cleveland when the accident happened before 9 a.m. not far from the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on the island's east end. It's unclear what caused the freighter to run aground.

Diane Reid was on Belle Isle when she saw the freighter go by before it ran aground.

“I was just sitting down there at the other end of the island. … I was just killing time out here and I saw this one go by and then you know, I didn't think anything of it," said Reid.

The ship, the M/V Mark W. Barker, had her maiden voyage in July 2022, according to the company that owns the ship, The Interlake Steamship Company, a Great Lakes carrier based in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

The vessel is named after the Ohio company's president, Mark W. Barker, it said. It is also its first new ship since 1981. The Mark W. Barker was built in Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., the first new ship built on the Great Lakes in 35 years, the company said.

"This is a monumental day for our company and the US flag fleet as our much-anticipated freighter departs on her first voyage in what will be a long life of service on the Great Lakes," Barker said in a statement after the ship was launched in 2022. "The construction of this vessel, which was made from steel manufactured in Indiana, from iron ore delivered by vessel from Minnesota, reinforces our long-term commitment to shipping and delivering essential cargoes for our customers throughout the region."

Founded more than a century ago, The Interlake Steamship Co., boasts being the largest privately held U.S.-flag fleet on the Great Lakes and has a fleet of nine vessels. It annually, transports 20 million tons of raw materials, including iron ore, fluxstone, stone and coal.

