Wayne County medical examiner declines to release autopsies of I-96 crash victims

The Detroit News

Detroit — The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office has declined to release the autopsies or reveal the names of the four men in their 20s who were killed in a freeway crash in a GMC Yukon just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

When The Detroit News requested the autopsies on Monday, it was provided a brief summary of the results. Spokesman Phillip Van Hulle indicated in a Monday night email the cause of death for all four men were "multiple injuries" and the manner of death was an "accident."

When the full autopsies were requested, the medical examiner's office didn't provide a response, but Van Hulle indicated in a Tuesday email a public records request might be needed.

Four men traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 96 near Grand River in Detroit slammed into a bridge Sunday evening, killing all four, according to Michigan State police. A GMC Yukon had struck a bridge pier just before 8 p.m., ejecting and killing four occupants, whose ages were 20, 21, 22 and 25. The driver was 21, according to state police.

Michigan State Police officials say excessive speed contributed to the devastating Mother's Day crash.

"We do have a pretty good idea of (the) speed, but we will call it excessive for now," Shaw said. "This crash was preventable and was due to bad driving decisions and it cost four young men their lives."

State police Lt. Mike Shaw refused to release the names or hometowns of the four victims Monday. State police also declined to release the police report. The Detroit News has filed a public records request for the information.

The News also has filed a public records request for the medical examiner's autopsies when they are ready.