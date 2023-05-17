Wayne County Prosecutors considering charges in Detroit nurse's murder

Detroit — Detroit Police investigators have submitted a request to Wayne County Prosecutors to file charges in the kidnapping and killing of a 29-year-old Detroit Medical Center nurse and mother whose body was found in a car on Mother's Day, prosecutors said Wednesday.

According to an email from Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller, Detroit Police sent a warrant package seeking charges in the killing of Patrice Wilson, who was reportedly kidnapped outside Detroit Receiving Hospital Saturday morning after her shift. The body of Wilson, who had a 7-year-old son, was found Sunday in Novi, police said.

Miller said DPD's warrant request was "currently being reviewed," adding that "a charging decision is not expected this week."

While Miller did not mention anyone by name in her press briefing, Detroit Police officials have said Wilson's ex-boyfriend, 36-year-old Jamere Miller, is a suspect in the case. Miller's name was released while police said he was on the run after having kidnapped Wilson. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Miller turned himself in to authorities Monday after search warrants were executed in multiple cities.

White said Miller is also being investigated in connection to the disappearance of another ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old pregnant nursing student Bianca Green, who was last seen in Inkster on March 25, 2011.

Miller appeared in a 2012 Crime Stoppers of Michigan video related to the disappearance of Green, with whom he had son who was 4 years old at the time. Green was reportedly pregnant with the couple's second child when she disappeared.

White said investigators are working with another police department to determine if Miller had a role in Green's disappearance.

"I was made aware of (Green's disappearance) as part of this (murder) investigation," White said during a Monday press conference at Public Safety Headquarters. "Everything's going to be looked at, including anything from that case as well."

