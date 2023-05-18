Detroit gas station clerk's actions 'grossly negligent' in lead-up to fatal shooting, prosecutor says

The clerk at a Detroit gas station where a shooting left one man dead and two others wounded has been charged in connection with the incident in actions that were "grossly negligent," the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, of Hamtramck is slated to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Count on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Aiyash had been working around 3 a.m. May 6 at the Mobil in the 12800 block of West McNichols when Samuel McCray became upset after his credit card was declined for a nearly $4 purchase, according to the release.

As McCray tried to leave with the items, Aiyash allegedly locked the store's only available exit, which left three others unable to leave the store, prosecutors reported.

The three, identified as Gregory Kelly, Langston Kelly and an unnamed 60-year-old man, "repeatedly pleaded with Aiyash to unlock the door and let them out," the Prosecutor's Office said. "McCray became very agitated and continued to argue with Aiyash. The evidence will show that eventually, unknown to the three men, Aiyash pushed a security button to unlock the door, but failed to tell the men seconds before McCray began shooting at the three men."

Kelly, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aiyash "caused the death of Gregory Kelly by committing a grossly negligent act by intentionally locking the door to the only available exit and preventing Mr. Kelly from escaping a dangerous situation where a customer was threatening to commit an act of violence," the Prosecutor's Office said.

Langston was hospitalized after the incident. The 60-year-old was was privately transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the release.

“The allegations of the defendant locking the door of the store and not heeding the pleas of the men to be released led to tragic consequences in this case,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

A lawyer representing the gas station did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

McCray fled the scene in a vehicle his mother was driving, authorities said. Police arrested the 27-year-old the next day after tracking him with his phone.

He is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 23. A preliminary examination follows at 1:45 p.m. May 30.

McCray was on probation for a weapons charge at the time of the shooting, prosecutors said.

His attorney said McCray, who suffers from severe mental illness and has paranoid schizophrenia, was upset when locked in the gas station against his will.

After the incident, Detroit's Buildings, Safety, Engineering, and Environmental Department closed the business because the city said it was unlicensed.