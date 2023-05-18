Housing hotline launched for Detroiters 'from homeless to homeowners'

Detroit ― City leaders unveiled a partnership Thursday aiming to transform how Detroiters access housing resources, including a new hotline to connect those in need to services.

Mayor Mike Duggan joined officials from the nonprofit CHN Housing Partners and the Gilbert Family Foundation in the Virginia Park neighborhood to launch the Detroit Housing Resource HelpLine, a single point of entry for residents in need of housing support.

The hotline number is (866) 313-2520. It is active as of Thursday.

The hotline will connect homeowners and homebuyers to resources available through the Detroit Housing Network, an alliance of housing agencies, advocates and service providers. Those resources include property tax foreclosure counseling, connections to home repair services, homebuyer preparation counseling and education, assistance with property tax issues and financial counseling.

The HelpLine will also connect renters to legal assistance for evictions and support to report poor rental property conditions. Renter programs include resources available through the city and previous Gilbert Family Foundation investments such as the Detroit Eviction Defense Fund.

Spearheaded by Duggan's office and the Housing and Revitalization Department, the hotline is supported by a $10 million investment from the Gilbert Family Foundation. It will be operated by Wayne Metro Community Action Agency and will be free to all Detroit residents.

Duggan said typically, homeowners who reach out are often redirected to multiple other agencies.

"You go to major cities and you see a lot of (homelessness) because the city has not properly reached out for services, and that's not the case in Detroit," Duggan said during the press conference at Central Detroit Christian. "We probably have $200 million in housing assistance available, but trying to access them (is difficult). ... But now, we have one single phone number, a single website. We're not telling you we can solve any problem you have, but we will connect you with someone who can try to help."

Detroit is on pace to have 30,000 evictions this year, and the city is too familiar with housing access issues, said Laura Grannemann, executive director of the Gilbert Family Foundation.

"What I love about this city though is that we are always coming together to find the next solution for the next problem and we will never stand by while Detroiters need assistance," Grannemann said. "It's challenging for us to remember all of our own programs let alone those that need it the most."

"The reality is, if one potential homeowner qualifies for one resource, they likely qualify for many," Grannemann said. "These complex systems are very difficult to simplify, but we are doing it to improve the resident experience."

Seven nonprofit partners will aid residents across the city so they don't get lost in the gaps, Grannemann said.

"This is a new front door to our housing resources," she said.

The HelpLine will be staffed Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. It could be expanding to weekends in the future.

Agencies that are part of the Detroit Housing Network include Central Detroit Christian, Bridging Communities, Jefferson East Inc., Matrix Human Services, U-SNAP-BAC, Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency and Southwest Economic Solutions.

"No longer will Detroiters have to drive their paperwork across the city," said Linda Smith, executive director of U-SNAP-BAC. "We will have a centralized database and website that can keep track of clients across all of our partners and a system to guide them through a network of resources. It's transformative."

When a resident calls (866) 313-2520, they will speak to a member of the Detroit Housing Resource HelpLine. Then they will be routed to either tenant-related services or buyer-related services before linking up with a resource partner.

There will be 23 call center staff, but the city will be looking to expand that.

The funding is set up through 2025, Duggan said.

"If we prove we can make this work, there will be no difficulty in finding the funding to make this work," Duggan said. When asked what the model was based off, Duggan said, "We modeled it off of commons sense. This isn't based on any other model. This is the Detroit model."

Detroit's affordable housing efforts

The hotline is part of a $203 million affordable housing plan announced last year by Duggan, along with Detroit City Council members Mary Waters, Angela Whitfield Calloway, Latisha Johnson and Gabriella Santiago-Romero.

At-large member Waters refused to support the initiative without everything being accessible in a single place.

"Every single week, the nine (council members) sit and listen to people tell us how they don't have a place to live. ... Unattainable Area Median Income levels have discriminated Detroiters to become homeowners," Waters said. "This network will guide you from assisting the homeless to becoming a homeowner."

Dan and Jennifer Gilbert's 10-year, $500 million commitment to Detroit neighborhoods will be used to scale existing Detroit Housing Network offerings and onboard future programs and services over the next three years.

CHN Housing Partners will additionally provide Detroit Housing Network Members with exclusive services, including ongoing training, reporting support and marketing consulting. It will further utilize the investment to expand the Detroit Housing Network’s public awareness and capacity to serve more Detroiters.

"This is the simplified approach that Detroiters need to keep housing stability and the dream of homeownership alive, accessible and equitable in our great city," added Jason Headen, Vice President of Detroit Market for CHN Housing Partners.

