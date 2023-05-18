Families of 3 killed in Mother's Day crash on I-96 start fundraisers for funerals

The Detroit News

Fundraisers have been started for families of three of the four men killed in a devastating Mother's Day crash on Interstate 96.

One of the fundraisers on the GoFundMe crowdfunding website and app identified two of the men as Jamal Gilbert and Kharl Hughes. Media reports say Gilbert was 25 and Hughes was 22.

"On May 14th 2023, I lost 2 of my sons in a tragic car accident, we are in great need of assistance in the burial of Jamal and Kharl," the fundraiser's page said. "Our goal is to raise 8,000 dollars. Anything you can bless the family with will be greatly appreciated and we love you."

The page said the fundraiser was organized by the two brothers' mother, Loreal Hughes. As of Thursday morning, $460 of a $10,000 goal had been raised.

According to media reports, a third victim of the crash was Shane Livingston, 21.

A GoFundMe campaign also has been started for him.

Its organizer said on the page: "My name is Sean Livingston and I need help to Bury my son, Shane Livingston, he was killed in a car accident and I don't have any insurance for him."

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe page collected $1,905 of a $12,000.

Troopers were notified just before 8 p.m. Sunday about a crash on westbound I-96 at Grand River involving multiple fatalities. They found a GMC Yukon had struck a bridge pier. All four people inside the Yukon were ejected and killed. Their ages were 20, 21, 22 and 25. The driver was 21, officials said.

Michigan State Police officials, who declined to identify the four victims, said excessive speed contributed to the crash.

WJBK-TV (Channel 2) said Thursday that Livingston was best friends with Gilbert and Hughes. They also said Gilbert, Hughes and Livingston did not know the Yukon's driver.