Magistrate: Detroit gas station clerk escalated situation that led to shooting of 3 customers

A gas station clerk charged with involuntary manslaughter after he locked the doors to prevent a possible shoplifter from leaving is being held in the Wayne County Jail on $200,000 bond because his actions escalated the situation and led to three customers being shot, one fatally, a magistrate said.

The 22-year-old clerk, Al-Hassan Aiyash, locked the doors of the Mobil gas station in the 12800 block of West McNichols in Detroit around 3 a.m. May 6 after Samuel McCray became upset that his credit card was declined for an approximately $4 purchase, prosecutors said.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Anna Posigian said Aiyash locked three innocent customers — Gregory Kelly, a 37-year-old man and a 60-year-old man — in the gas station with an irate McCray for almost eight minutes in an "increasingly hostile environment" as the customers begged, pleaded and screamed to be let out.

They offered to pay for McCray's $4 purchase of ice tea and donuts, Posigian said. They were doing everything they could to get out of that situation, she said.

Aiyash unlocked the door about 15 seconds before the shooting happened, Posigian said. Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a statement Thursday that Aiyash did not tell the customers he had unlocked it before the shooting started. Miller wrote in the press release that Aiyash's actions were "grossly negligent."

McCray allegedly killed Kelly, 37, in the shooting and injured the other two men. He is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of felony firearm.

Aiyash's attorney, Jamil Khuja, asked 36th District Court Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath for a personal recognizance bond because he said his client was not a danger to the community or a flight risk. He said the prosecution's theory tries to hold Aiyash criminally responsible for a crime committed by someone else.

"When this happened, he’s at work, he’s by no means involving himself in any criminal activity. He’s at work performing his job," Khuja said. "Its really not fair, while presumed innocent, to hold him in custody while (prosecutors) test out a legal theory that’s never been done before. ... He was doing his job. Did he panic and act inappropriately in a way? Maybe, but that’s the best they can argue here."

If convicted, Aiyash faces up to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kelly.

Khuja said Aiyash locked the door and called police so McCray would not be able to leave before police came. Once officers arrived, he helped identify McCray so he could later be arrested, Khuja said.

"He's a young man, he panics in the situation," Khuja said.

Khuja said Aiyash is not a flight risk and lives in Hamtramck with his parents and four younger siblings, working at the gas station to help provide for the family.

He said he understands Aiyash's judgement put other people in danger the day of the shooting, but it is unlikely for him to endanger others in the community if he were to be released.

"It wasn’t just the locking of the door," Ramsey-Heath, the magistrate, said during Aiyash's arraignment Friday. "It was a participation in the escalation of this situation and then locking the door while people were begging to be let out. To me the concerning thing is ... somebody getting away with $5 worth of goods … has now turned into a homicide."

More:Detroit gas station clerk's actions 'grossly negligent' in lead-up to fatal shooting, prosecutor says

Ramsey-Heath said Aiyash was the first person to reference a possible shooting, though she did not elaborate on that. She said she pulled that information from Detroit's police's incident report, which transcribed a video of the incident

"If somebody is saying that and locking numerous people in an environment and not letting them out, and then it escalate in the way that it did, I cant hear that and say there’s no role in what happened," Ramsey-Heath said.

She said his escalation of the incident concerns her and makes her worry about the community's safety if he were to be released on bond.

But Khuja said it's not uncommon for video to not line up with police reports. He said prosecutors only began treating Aiyash as a defendant after the shooting received media attention and after police got his cooperation.

"He wasn’t armed. He didn’t know the other person was armed," Khuja said. "He called police himself and wanted the man there until police arrived. They’ve been robbed over and over again at that gas station."

In response to the shooting, City Council President Mary Sheffield has requested the city's law department review if an ordinance banning businesses from using electronic doors or locking patrons inside would be lawful. If not, she requested they provide other policy alternatives.

“In light of the horrific and senseless gun violence that took place at a Mobil gas station on McNichols on Saturday, May 6th which resulted in the murder of Gregory Karlos Samuel Fortner-Kelly, who I knew personally and whose funeral I attended, and injuries to two other individuals that were held against their will, I am looking into the legality of an ordinance prohibiting businesses from locking citizens in establishments," Sheffield said in a statement to The Detroit News Friday. "This entire incident, which involved a dispute over $3, could have been prevented and it is imperative that safety measures are put in place to ensure this never happens again in the City of Detroit.”

Detroit Police Chief James White said he would support that bill.

"Speaking as a law enforcement professional, I understand the need to be able to lock people from the outside coming in, but I see no logical reason a person needs to be locked inside for any reason without having the ability to get out," White said in a statement. "If you’re a gas station owner and you look outside and see two people coming toward the door with guns, you absolutely should be able to lock them out. But at that same entry point, if someone is inside, they should also be able to get out. So, if a door has the ability to lock remotely, there should be a clear override that would allow that door to be opened from the inside, and that override should be made clear to the customers, so they know they can get out in case of an emergency.”

Reporters Sarah Rahal and George Hunter contributed to this story.

kberg@detroitnews.com