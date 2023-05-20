Detroit police: 5-year-old shot in home with adult present

The Detroit News

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 5-year-old Saturday morning in a home on the city's west side.

In a video posted to Facebook, Police Chief James White said the child was taken to the hospital with a severe hand injury and is expected to recover.

"The emotional and traumatic impact of something like that happening will be with him forever," White said. "We have to do better."

White said it was unclear whether the child got hold of an unsecured handgun or someone accidentally shot the child. He said an adult was in the home in the 2900 block of Burlingame at the time of the shooting and called 911 at about 10:20 a.m.

White said police will get a warrant to search the home for the gun and will speak with the adult.

"It's irresponsible if a gun went off in that house and a 5-year-old was shot," White said. "We have to do a better job of just maintaining our weapons."

He said the shooting is the 18th this year involving people under 17.