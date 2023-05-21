Flower Day at Detroit's Eastern Market a perennial favorite

Detroit — Shoppers crowded Detroit's Eastern Market on Sunday to get first dibs on May flowers that flourished in the sunny and warm weather.

The market's annual Flower Day featured the Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association's vendors as well as live bands, food trucks, and other festivities.

Among the options of hanging and potted flowers were mandevillas, perennials, succulents, aloe and more brightly colored plants.

Despite the large crowd of shoppers and vendors, Nazteerah Oakes, 24, said it was "pretty easy" to find the flowers her and her mother will use for their yard in Detroit.

And with so many choices for sale, shoppers like Jesica Buccilli of Warren and Lauren Ritter of Troy bought their plants, loaded them in their cars, then went back to the market to shop more.

"This is our second load already," Ritter, 36, said. "We got lots of flowers. We got ... mini zinnias, some herbs in the car already: lavender, daylilies, citronella, mint. We got a bunch of vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, thyme, because we're doing an herb garden, vegetable gardens, then the flowers."

It was their first time coming to Flower Day although they've known about the event for decades. They both like to garden and spent a few hours shopping together.

"If you're looking for something specific it's probably not super easy... but... everyone had a good selection," Buccilli, 43, said.

A couple from Hartland came to get flowers for their yard too. Candise Gottman and her spouse, Nick Bieber, have been coming to Eastern Markert's Flower Day for the last 16 years.

They bought "zinnias, impatiens, vegetables, hanging baskets ... snapdragons," Gottman said, that she will plant in their yard.

Sherry Komasara, 68, was another long-time goer of Flower Day who enjoyed the event with her family.

"We've been down here almost regularly before COVID," she said, referring to herself and her daughter who've come to get flowers for their home in Howell from Eastern Market's Flower Day for about 10 years. "I love it. It just seems like there's more than there was the last time we were here."

"I have a beautiful garden in the back with a waterfall. I have hanging baskets there, lots of plants in the ground to cover up the hill," Komasara said. She will add her new flowers to the area.

Flowers at Eastern Market will continue to be available for purchase in-person at its weekly Saturday Markets throughout flower season. In addition, Flower Tuesday Markets will occur on May 23 and May 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sheds 5 & 6.

Shoppers can also find flower vendors in Shed 6 every day till Father’s Day from sunrise to sunset.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com

@_myeshajohnson