Detroit police find body on west side after ShotSpotter alert

A man's body was found on Detroit's west side after a fatal shooting early Sunday.

Around 12:20 a.m., ShotSpotter data notified officials of the shooting, Detroit police said. The man’s body was found on the 18300 block of West 7 Mile Road, police said.

The ShotSpotter aerial surveillance system uses sensors to detect the sound of gunfire and pinpoint the location for police to respond.

The Detroit City Council approved a $7 million expansion of the controversial surveillance system in October in addition to a $1.5 million renewal of the current systems operating in the 8th and 9th precincts.

