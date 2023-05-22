Detroit mother accused of giving her son, 4, fentanyl

A Detroit mother has been charged in connection with the 2022 death of her 4-year-old son from fentanyl, officials said Monday.

Chavon Caprice Boone, 40, was arraigned Sunday on charges of felony murder, first-degree child abuse, and delivery of a narcotic-causing death, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. If convicted, she faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

A magistrate in Detroit's 36th District Court ordered her to be held without bond and scheduled her next court appearance for May 31, the office said.

Police said Boone is accused of causing the death of her son, Anthony Scott Upshaw, in 2022. They also said she turned herself in to authorities on Friday.

Anthony died on April 10, 2022, according to investigators. They said he and Boone were alone in his bedroom when he went into cardiac arrest. The family's house is located in Detroit.

Officials said the boy's father was sleeping in another room when he was awakened by Boone's screams. He climbed up the house's stairs, went into his son's bedroom, found Anthony unresponsive and began giving him chest compressions. After 911 was called, the boy was taken to a hospital where he was treated but later died.

An autopsy found fentanyl in his system but investigators did not know how it got into his system, and the county medical examiner's office ruled the cause of his death indeterminate.

On Friday, Boone called 911 and was taken to Detroit police homicide detectives and turned herself in for Anthony's murder. Police said they believe she gave her son the narcotics that caused him to go into cardiac arrest and die.

