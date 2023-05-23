1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting Tuesday on Detroit's west side

One person is dead and another wounded after a double shooting early Tuesday on Detroit's west side, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and have few details to release.

Officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a call to the 20000 block of Griggs Avenue near Wyoming Avenue and West Outer Drive, according to authorities.

They arrived and found a dead male, possibly in his teens, and a wounded 29-year-old man. The wounded man was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez