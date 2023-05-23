Man gets third-degree burns after single-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-96 in Detroit

A 20-year-old Lincoln Park man is in critical condition after his car caught fire following a crash early Monday on Interstate 96 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 6:30 a.m. to an area on the local lanes of westbound I-96 near Evergreen Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash and fire, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver was speeding, lost control of his vehicle which struck the center median, and then hit a light pole. Officials said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and the car caught fire after the crash.

Police said the driver suffered third-degree burns on more than 80% of his body. Medics were called and the motorist was taken to a hospital.

Officials closed the freeway for nearly two hours while they investigated, but it has since reopened.

