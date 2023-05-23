Suspect, 22, in Southfield assault with hatchet arrested

A 22-year-old man wanted Monday for assaulting someone with a hatchet in Southfield has been arrested, Michigan State Police said.

A state police sergeant on patrol at about 10:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Grand Boulevard in Detroit received an alert to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault with intent to murder that happened earlier in Southfield, officials said.

Police said the sergeant spotted a vehicle matching the description and license plate number of the one used by the suspect about 40 minutes later on Grand River near Grand Boulevard.

He conducted a traffic stop with the help of other troopers and they arrested the driver without incident, authorities said. They also searched the vehicle and found a bloody hatchet in it.

State police turned the suspect over to Southfield Police Department for further investigation.

