Autopsy confirms illness caused 6-year-old Detroit student's death last month

A 6-year-old student who died last month amid a wave of illnesses at a Detroit school succumbed to a bacterial infection, an autopsy has confirmed.

Jimari Aiden Williams, a student at Marcus Garvey Academy, died April 26, two days after his sixth birthday.

According to his autopsy report, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office determined the manner of his death to be natural and lists Waterhouse-Friderichsen Syndrome due to Haemophilus influenzae beta as the cause of death.

The Detroit News obtained the information from the medical examiner's office Wednesday through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Earlier this month, Detroit health department officials confirmed there were two cases of Haemophilus influenzae at Marcus Garvey. The school, which is located on the city's east side and serves students in pre-K through eighth grades, was closed for days following Jimari's death to allow for intense cleaning.

Haemophilus influenzae is an infection caused by bacteria known as H. influenzae, which has six types, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bacteria can cause different types of infections in infants and children.

Though living in human noses and throats and usually causing no harm, it can sometimes move to other body parts and cause infection, according to the CDC.

