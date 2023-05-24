'Cruel exhibition of violence': Detroit man pleads guilty to torturing ex's dog, AG says

A Detroit man accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog and recording it has pleaded guilty to one count of animal torture in the first degree, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday.

Julius Holley, 56, is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home in October 2022 and stealing her property, including her Yorkshire-Terrier mix dog. Holley allegedly beat and tortured the dog while recording himself and sent the videos to his ex, the attorney general's office said in a news release.

The dog later was abandoned in a bucket next to a house before being rescued by the Michigan Humane Society. Holley faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

“The torture of an animal, and for the explicit torment of those who love them, is a cruel exhibition of violence that is inherently linked with domestic violence and Michigan is well served by the law which acknowledges this link,” Nessel said in a statement.

Nessel charged Holley in November, prompting him to flee the state. He was later extradited from Ohio in late 2022 and has remained in custody.

Under state law, torturing or killing a pet with the intent to cause mental suffering or distress to another person, or to exert control over another person, is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, Holley also will face reserved restitution and be barred from owning or possessing any animal or contacting the human victim, the news release said. He'll be sentenced June 12.

The case against Holley, who has a history of violence against women and convictions of criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence, is part of a partnership between the Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Humane Society to investigate and prosecute animal abuse crimes, Nessel said.

“Beyond the excellent prosecutors in my department, I want to applaud the dedicated staff and swift response of both the Michigan Humane and the Detroit Police Department."

The dog, according to the attorney general, is alive today.

