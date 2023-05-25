Six-figure salary offered to certified educators to teach in Detroit charter school

It's a job posting that may force some teachers to do a double-take — or assume someone has made a typo.

A Detroit charter school is offering a $100,000 salary to 18 certified teachers next school year as part of a new program to attract and retain qualified talent amid a continued educator shortage.

Leadership with the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences made the announcement Thursday morning when it launched its "best-in-class" program to boost hiring of certified teachers at its K-8 school of 1,000 students this summer ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

"We believe the implementation of this program will enable us to recruit, retain, and develop the highest quality teachers so that we can provide a best in class education for all children in the city of Detroit," said Dara Klein, talent development and recruitment specialist at DAAS. "Our ultimate goal is to grow this program over time so that every single scholar is served by a transformational teacher."

"Model" teachers in the program must have five or more years of experience in the classroom as a lead teacher or teacher of record and two years of a highly-effective rating in the Michigan Online Education Certification System in the educator's most recent 3-year period.

They also must have a valid Michigan teacher certification and "demonstration of an impact on scholar outcomes, professionalism, commitment to equity, and family and community engagement," school officials said.

The average teacher salary in Michigan is $64,884, ranking the state 16th in the nation, according to data by the National Education Association from April. The average teacher starting salary is $38,963, 39th in the nation.

A shortage of teachers and school staff has been one of Michigan's biggest challenges for more than a decade, educators said, yet no one can put an exact number on how many unfilled jobs currently exist. That's because Michigan's 835 local school districts are not required to report vacancies when they happen.

At the same time, the number of people completing their preparation to become teachers in Michigan has dropped nearly 71% from 8,136 in 2006 to 2,370 in 2016, according to federal data.

About 95% of DAAS teachers were certified seven years ago compared to only 34.9% now. Teachers at the DAAS school earn from $49,000 to $72,000 now, depending on years of experience, level of education, and the grade level they teach, school officials said.

Money to pay for the raises — about $900,000 — comes from rechanneling existing funding sources and using the Wayne County Enhancement Tax, which provides $335,000 to the district.

School officials said they do not anticipate disparities in pay will disrupt staffing because they provide instructional coaching for all teachers and access to professional growth and certification opportunities. Sixteen teachers are currently enrolled or are in the process of enrolling in a traditional or alternative certification program.

