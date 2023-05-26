Detroit officer hit by vehicle while making arrest

A Detroit police officer was struck by a vehicle while making an arrest Friday, representatives said.

Responding to a disturbance in the 8200 block of Mendota, the officer was placing a female suspect under arrest when another woman backed her vehicle into the officer sometime Friday morning, Detroit police officials said.

The officer was treated and released.

A total of four women, including the driver, were arrested.

Other details were not released. The case remains under investigation, police said Friday.