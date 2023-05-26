Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-94 in Detroit, state police say

The Memorial Day weekend started off in Detroit with a crash Friday night on Interstate 94 that left a driver dead, Michigan State Police said.

At 6 p.m., the Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls of a crash involving a car that was “completely smashed," MSP said on Twitter.

Troopers found a single vehicle under the I-94 eastbound overpass at Tarnow and a 23-year-old Detroit man laying in the right lane near the crash site, the agency posted.

The man, who was identified as its registered owner, had been ejected from the car, according to MSP.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, state police said.

"We had hoped to have a holiday weekend where no one died on our roads in the district,” said First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for the MSP Second District, in the post. "We didn’t even make it an hour, when we are having to notify a family of the loss of a loved one. Please slow down and wear your seat belt. Your life depends on it."

More than 1.2 million Michiganians plan to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, according to AAA’s 2023 Memorial Day Travel Forecast. That’s up 79,000 up from 2022, and just 36,000 less than in 2019.

