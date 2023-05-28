66-year old man fatally shot in car on Detroit's westside

Detroit police are investigating after a 66-year-old man was shot to death in a car on the city's west side.

Police said around 10:50 p.m., two people were sitting in a vehicle at the intersection of South Liebold and Gilroy streets when an unknown suspect fired shots in the area.

The 66-year-old man was fatally struck in the driver's seat and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The passenger was uninjured.

No further information was shared by Detroit police.

