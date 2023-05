A man's body was pulled from the Detroit River Sunday morning, Detroit police said.

The body of an unidentified older man was recovered from the river near the Aretha Franklin Park and Amphitheatre (formerly Chene Park). Police said the body was found at 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

No further information was released. The department's non-emergency tip line is (313) 267-4600.

