Woman, 20, dead after cars collide, with one hitting west Detroit building

A 20-year-old woman died Monday when the vehicle she was in collided with another car, sending one of the vehicles into a building on Detroit's west side, Detroit police reported.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Grand River Avenue near Southfield Road when two cars collided and one of them caught fire after crashing into the building, police said.

Six other passengers were taken to a local hospital. One is in serious condition; three are in temporary-serious condition and two are stable, police said Monday evening.

The other vehicle involved fled the scene.

No other information was available.