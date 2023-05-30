Detroit District Court to resume in-person hearings for landlord-tenant cases

Detroit ― The 36th District Court next week will resume in-person hearings for landlord-tenant cases after three year of online hearings due to COVID-19, despite complaints from critics who say the face-to-face hearings put another burden on already struggling residents.

Detroit's Office of Eviction Defense is reminding tenants that starting Monday, no-show tenants could face a default judgment and then eviction. Attorneys from the Office of Eviction Defense will be present in court to assist all Detroit residents who appear to fight an eviction notice. This service is provided through the Right to Counsel Ordinance passed by City Council last year.

Those slated to appear in court should check the notice they received from the court regarding their appearance and contact the court if they have any questions.

The 36th District Court sees an average of 30,000 eviction cases annually and a University of Michigan's Poverty Solutions study found that tenants are nearly 90% more successful in winning their cases when they have an attorney provided to them. During the pandemic, all landlord-tenant hearings took place virtually,

The Office of Eviction Defense expects there to be some wrinkles during the shift back to in-person hearings but is working with court officials to ensure the transition is as seamless as possible, said April Faith-Slaker, the office's executive director.

“As we all work together to provide access to legal representation for tenants in Detroit, we want to stress to residents that they need to make every attempt to appear at court,” said Faith-Slaker in a press release. “If residents fail to appear, a default judgment could be made which will lead to an eviction order. This adjustment requires us to be patient with the process. Residents should do their due diligence to stay up to date on their court details. Once you appear in-person, our Right to Counsel attorneys are ready and waiting to help.”

However, Attorney Tonya Myers Phillips and the Detroit Right to Counsel Coalition sent a letter to 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico asking him to reconsider the decision to resume in-person hearings. They argue that demanding everyone return in person adds "unnecessary costs and burdens to vulnerable Detroiters who are already struggling."

"Detroit Right to Counsel Coalition values the freedom of choice and respects citizens' choice to attend in-person hearings. However, an overly broad mandate is draconian and harmful," Phillips said in a statement Tuesday. "We respectfully request that the 36th District Court embrace the use of technology and work with our coalition and community partners to implement an eviction-diversion program and docket reduction strategy that complements the Right to Counsel Ordinance and allows for the majority of people facing eviction to receive full legal representation."

The city estimates that 82% of Detroit's residents are low-income and 52% are renters.

Phillips and the coalition argue that the court has not adequately planned for and designated sufficient space to implement the Right to Counsel Ordinance mandate.

"With each of the six landlord-tenant dockets averaging 60 cases daily, at least 600 people could be on one floor every morning," Phillips said. "This includes people with court cases, attorneys, court staff, security, the general public (people often bring others to court with them), and others interested in observing court matters. The 36th District Court has provided a room with only five portable cubicles and a waiting area that should not seat more than 20 people to meet with an attorney and receive legal counsel."

The Right to Counsel Coalition recommends implementing an eviction diversion program with community partners and reducing the docket size.

"If adopted, these measures would ensure that the majority of residents with pending evictions receive full legal representation," Phillips said.

