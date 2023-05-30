Detroit man gets 3-20 years for breaking into senior's home, assault charge dismissed

A Detroit man has been sentenced to three to 20 years in prison for breaking into a 78-year-old woman's home, officials and court records said.

Dazaun Leonard-Davaugh Johnson received the sentence last week in Wayne County Circuit Court, the county prosecutor's office said. A judge gave Johnson credit for serving 168 days in jail, according to court records.

On May 5, he pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree home invasion, the records said. At sentencing, courts treat no contest pleas the same as guilty pleas.

A charge of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, a 10-year felony, was dismissed, records said.

They also said a jury trial for the case against him that had been scheduled for Aug. 7, 2023, was canceled.

Authorities accused Johnson of breaking into the woman's east-side house at about 10:20 a.m. on June 20, 2022. The home is located in the 5800 block of Lodewyck near Chandler Park Drive and Moross.

Police said Johnson broke into the home and physically assaulted the woman when she confronted him. Last year when prosecutors charged him, investigators said Johnson pushed the woman to the floor and pulled off her pants. They also said he put his body on top of hers and then ran away.

In July 2022, he was charged in the 36th District Court in Detroit with first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. A magistrate set his bond at $5,000, but it was raised to $100,000 in September.