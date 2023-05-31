Unemployment in Detroit drops to lowest rate on record

Detroit's monthly unemployment rate has dropped for the third time this year, marking the lowest percentage of jobless Detroiters in the 33 years since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the data.

Mayor Mike Duggan's office touted Wednesday that the city's unemployment rate for April was 4.2%, a decrease from the 5.8% in March. The previously recorded lowest unemployment rate was 5.4% in April 2000, according Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The federal labor department began tracking monthly unemployment rates for cities in 1990.

Detroit's annual unemployment rate dropped to 6.4% in January, a 22-year low.

Duggan's office attributes the low unemployment rate, in part, to the arrival of some new major employers, including the Stellantis Jeep plant on Mack Avenue, GM's retooled Factory Zero (formerly the Detroit-Hamtrack Assembly plant), Amazon's distribution center at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds and Ford Motor Co.'s mobility tech hub at the former Michigan Central train station in Corktown.

Later this year, real estate developers are planning to start construction on the first phase of the $1.5 billion 10-building District Detroit development creating nearly 12,000 new construction jobs and 6,000 permanent jobs. The new $300 million UM Center for Innovation and new employment center at the former AMC Headquarters are also expected to break ground this year.

“We have not seen this level of opportunity in our city since the late 1940s or early 1950s where anyone who wanted to work could find a job,” Duggan said in a statement. “These new numbers show that when opportunity is available, Detroiters go to work.

There are 7,159 jobs and dozens of free training programs available to Detroiters through the city's Detroit at Work program, said Nicole Sherard Freeman, the mayor’s Group Executive for Jobs, Economy and Detroit at Work.

"The challenge in Detroit is no longer attracting good-paying jobs,” Sherard Freeman said in a statement. “Our focus now is making sure Detroiters are prepared for these jobs through our employer partnerships and our training programs at Detroit at Work.”Among the free training programs are available through www.detroitatwork.com are:• Construction/Skilled Trades• Manufacturing• Health Care• Information Technology• TransportationDetroiters ages 18 and older also can call (313) 962-WORK or visit any of the nine Detroit at Work career centers across the city to learn more or to get enrolled.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_