Police: Person of interest in recent crime spree likely hiding in Cincinnati

Detroit — A 28-year-old man who is being sought by police in connection to a recent crime spree that includes two homicides may be hiding in the Cincinnati area, a Detroit Police official said Wednesday.

Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald named Dontonio Jones as a person of interest in several recent cases, including the May 25 fatal shooting of a man he said was killed for his expensive necklace and Cartier glasses in the parking lot of a restaurant on Detroit's west side.

"We believe he is also connected to another robbery/fatal shooting, another nonfatal shooting, and a carjacking as well," Fitzgerald said during a press briefing outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters Wednesday.

The group of three suspects began their spree May 20 by stealing a burgundy Jeep from a Sterling Heights collision shop, Fitzgerald said. "They got three guns out of this location as well," he said.

The men are suspected in fatal shootings in the 14600 block of West Chicago and at the L. George's Coney Island on Joy Road near Evergreen, along with a nonfatal shooting the 13600 block of Grand River Avenue and a carjacking in the 11400 block of Ohio Street.

All the crimes were on the city's west side.

"They've gotten more and more violent as they've moved along," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said video of the crimes showed that the stolen Jeep was accompanied by a white Chrysler 200. When investigators ran the Chrysler's plates, it came back to Jones' relative in Cincinnati, Fitzgerald said.

On Saturday, police were following a car matching that description when the driver sped away. Police chased them until they dumped the car on Trinity Street, Police Chief James White told reporters Saturday.

Investigators believed that Jones had holed up inside a house on Trinity after a family reported hearing a noise in their basement. But after clearing the house and initiating the department's barricaded gunman protocol, it was determined nobody was in the house, Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said Jones was identified through facial recognition technology after he was videotaped inside a business that's affiliated with Project Green Light, a program in which gas stations, stores and other locations install high-definition video systems that are piped in to the Real Time Crime Center.

Jones was at the Green Light location about 45 minutes before the May 25 shooting at the L. George Coney Island on Joy Road on Detroit's west side, "matching the full description (of the shooter)," Fitzgerald said. The assistant chief declined to identify which Green Light business had been the source of the identifying video, citing the ongoing investigation.

Jones is believed to be hiding in the Cincinnati area, Fitzgerald said. "He's considered armed and dangerous," he said of Jones. "Do not approach him."

Fitzgerald said the victim in the L. George shooting "was going nothing more than getting food at the end of the night. ... He had a nice expensive piece of jewelry hanging around his neck and he was wearing Cartier glasses. It really looks like (the suspects) were out there casing folks. They saw someone, it's a crime of opportunity and they struck."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP (773-2587), or the Detroit Police Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260. Tips may also be submitted to the city's Rewards TV website.

