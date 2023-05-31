Guide to the Detroit Grand Prix: Everything you need to know

As the Detroit Grand Prix revs its engine back into downtown for the time in three decades, motorists should be prepared this week for everything from road closures and detours to potential parking challenges.

No need to sweat: The Detroit News Guide to the Grand Prix has everything you need to know, from where to park to how to get tickets, as thousands of spectators are expected to flood Hart Plaza on Jefferson Street to Rivard and Atwater streets.

The three-day Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday and runs through 4 p.m. Sunday with the IndyCar series leading the way along with three support series ― the IMSA sports cars, the up-and-coming drivers from Indy NXT, and the muscle cars of the Trans Am series, all of which will compete on the 1.7-mile, nine-turn street course.

This year's track is shorter track than what was on Belle Isle and will be more inclusive as the event is free for spectators on Friday. Fans actually have free access to more than half the circuit throughout the weekend and the creation of a pop-up shopping area, featuring 29 businesses in Cadillac Square.

As the race shifts from Belle Isle to downtown streets, it will be a test for city officials and others about how ready they are to manage other major upcoming events, including the NFL Draft, which will be held downtown in Campus Martius in April.

The city hosted Formula One during the 1980s and then IndyCar, which last raced in the city in 1991 before moving to Belle Isle.

More:The story behind how Detroit's grand prix raced back downtown

Here's everything you need to know this year:

Getting tickets

The Chevrolet display will be located at Spirit Plaza, while Hart Plaza will have music, entertainment and interactive displays, all free of charge. Winner's Circle celebration activities will be open to the public in GM Plaza adjacent to the Riverwalk.

Grandstands 1 and 9, near the finish line next to Franklin Street, will be offered as free general admission seats on a first-come basis; paddock access is not included.

The rooftop, presented by the Piston Group, will provide a bird's-eye view for $30 Friday, $70 Saturday and $80 Sunday. Purchase here. Reserved seating in the grandstand is sold out. There are pit-lane suite passes for $1,500.

Shopping the Small Business Straightway

There are more than 260 businesses located within walking distance of the new circuit.

Located immediately to the east of Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit, the Small Business Straightaway in Cadillac Square will host 29 businesses and sell products and services from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Pink Poodle Dress Lounge, ZAB Cultural Collective and Corktown Business Association will all activate in the Small Business Straightaway during Grand Prix weekend. The area will also host the Downtown Street Eats food truck rally.

Participating businesses include I-75 South, ArtLoft Midtown, Chellediorstyles, Detroit Forever 313, and Detroit Hives among others.

Big Boi, A-Track take the stage

On Friday evening, A-Trak, a DJ and producer, will take the stage from 6-7:15 p.m. in Hart Plaza followed by Grammy Award-winning rapper Big Boi of the Atlanta duo OutKast, headlining the stage from 7:30-8:30 pm.

On Saturday, turntablist and producer Z-Trip will perform on stage beginning at 5:30 pm. Then Steve Aoki, a two-time Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and global electronic music superstar, will ignite the Riverfront from 7-8:30 p.m.

Street closures

Starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, M-10 will be closed southbound at Larned Street.

And beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the following streets will be closed:

Jefferson Avenue between Griswold Street and Rivard Street

Bates Street between Jefferson Avenue and Atwater Street

Franklin Street between St. Antoine and Rivard Street

Atwater Street will be closed at Rivard Street and will only be open to local traffic via Riopelle Street until Tuesday, June 6.

Atwater between Rivard Street and Bates Street will be closed until 5 a.m. June 8.

Randolph Street between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue will be closed until 5 a.m. June 5.

Beaubien Street between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue will be closed until 5 a.m. June 5.

Starting Thursday, Interstate 375 southbound traffic must exit at Lafayette unless traveling to Canada. Only vehicles with Detroit Grand Prix-issued parking or travelers to Canada will be permitted to exit I-375 southbound onto Jefferson Avenue through June 5.

Bus Reroutes

Through June 8, several bus routes will be rerouted to accommodate the Detroit Grand Prix race.

Grand River (3) - Board bus on Congress between Brush and St. Antoine.

Jefferson (9) - Board bus on Larned between Rivard and St. Aubin.

Dexter (16) - Board bus on Larned in front of Financial District People Mover Station.

Passengers also can expect reroutes on Van Dyke/Lafayette (5), Gratiot (6), Russell (40), Chene (52) and Cadillac/Harper (67). There will be no reroutes on outbound routes.

Parking

Parking spaces are limited and sold in advance only. Cost is $75 per day. Franklin Garage, located at 1401 Franklin Street, parking pass can be purchased here.

In addition to a number of private garages and parking lots in downtown Detroit, the city will operate its parking structure at Eastern Market for $5 on the following days:

June 1: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

June 2: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

June 3: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 4: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ford Underground Garage will close at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen on June 5. All vehicles must be removed from the garage by 8 p.m. and customers will not be allowed to retrieve vehicles until June 5.

To learn more about parking and to reserve parking spaces in garages and some off-street parking lots, use the ParkDetroit app. Motorists without a smartphone can reserve and prepay for parking using the ParkDetroit.us website.

Detroit People Mover

The Detroit People Mover hours during the Grand Prix are June 2, 3 and 4 from 5 a.m. –midnight. The fare is 75 cents.

Avoiding traffic tie-ups

The Detroit Department of Public Works Traffic Management Division is encouraging individuals to think ahead to avoid traffic headaches by using public transportation and parking.

The city is working with Wayne State University and QLine on a pilot park-and-ride program. Motorists can park at Wayne State’s Lot 12, 6050 Woodward Avenue, for $5 and take the QLINE free from the Amsterdam station.

Wayne State also offers parking with a short walking distance to Q-Line, DDOT and SMART routes at these lots:

Parking Structure 1, 450 W. Palmer Ave, Detroit, MI, 48202 - $8.50 via credit card only

Parking Structure 8, 91 West Forest Ave, Detroit, MI, 48201- up to $12 via credit card only

Rideshare drop off locations are:

North Location: Checker’s Bar at 124 Cadillac Square, Detroit, MI 48226

East Location: between Jefferson and Woodbridge. Detroit, MI 48226

sraha@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_