Woodhaven man, 40, dead after being struck by vehicle Tuesday on I-96 in Detroit

A 40-year-old Woodhaven man whose vehicle ran out of gas was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a car while running across Interstate 96 in Detroit to return to his car, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 10 p.m. Tuesday to a location on eastbound I-96 near Interstate 75 in Detroit for a report of a crash blocking the freeway, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim's vehicle ran out of fuel and he left to get some. He then tried to run across the freeway to return to his car, but tripped on the pavement and was struck by a car, witnesses told troopers.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez