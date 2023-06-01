Heat prompts Detroit schools to dismiss early Thursday, Friday

Detroit public schools will dismiss students early Thursday and Friday due to high temperatures, Detroit Public Schools Community District officials said.

"All schools will be dismissed three hours earlier based on the school’s individual dismissal time," they said in a statement. "All regular and daily transportation will be provided for arrival and dismissal."

Officials also said that all indoor afterschool activities are canceled. They added that outdoor athletic activities at middle schools and high schools can be held depending on the discretion of principals, athletic coordinators, and coaches. The Detroit Public Schools Community District has approximately 53,000 students.

Temperatures in Detroit are expected to reach the upper 80s or 90 degrees Thursday and 91 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The normal average June temperature in Detroit is 79.7 degrees.

It also said an air quality alert has been issued Thursday for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. The alert means pollutants are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, especially those with respiratory issues.

