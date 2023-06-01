Motorcyclist, 73, injured in Detroit crash with SUV

Michigan State Police are looking for a driver who allegedly struck a 73-year-old motorcyclist Wednesday on Interstate 75 in Detroit and then drove away.

Troopers were called at about 10:05 p.m. to a location on northbound I-75 at Eight Mile Road for a report of a person lying on the pavement. They arrived and found the person had been taken to a hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, a witness told troopers that a black Dodge Durango abruptly exited northbound I-75 at Eight Mile and hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The witness said Durango pulled over onto the right shoulder briefly and then took off. The motorcyclist, 73, is now in critical condition.

“I am still not sure how someone could hit another person, stop and look at them and then drive away," said Lt. Mike Shaw with the Michigan State Police on Twitter. “If you are involved in a traffic crash, just stop. If you are the fleeing driver in this crash, just call us before we track you down.”

Authorities closed the northbound lanes of the freeway at Seven Mile Road while they conducted an investigation.

Troopers later learned the motorcycle's operator is 73 and a resident of the village of Lennon in Shiawassee and Genesee counties.

