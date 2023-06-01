Rocket's housing stability initiative returns to in-person canvassing

The Rocket Community Fund will return to door-to-door canvassing for its fourth annual Neighbor to Neighbor Program, a housing stability initiative that connects Detroit residents with resources.

Neighbor to Neighbor volunteers will hit the streets this week to canvas almost 60,000 households across the city for the next four months. The program had been suspended in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was conducted over the phone last year.

Canvassers will talk to residents about programs they may be eligible for and will provide information on the city's Homeowners Property Exemption, which allows qualifying residents to reduce or eliminate the current year of property taxes; the city's Pay as you Stay program, which reduces delinquent property taxes owed to the Wayne County Treasurer; and the Gilbert Family Foundation's Tax Relief Fund.

"The most important thing we do as a city is to help make sure the Detroiters who stayed are able to remain in their homes without fear of foreclosure," Mayor Mike Duggan said. "Thanks to the Rocket Community Fund and the Neighbor to Neighbor program, we've been able reach every homeowner struggling with paying their property taxes in a way we were not able to before. With the help (of) this personal outreach, thousands more families are now taking advantage of the HOPE program and have peace of mind about their futures."

Canvassers also will explain the process of challenging assessments and will provide information about programs that help residents with internet connection and eviction.

Canvassers also will ask questions about their needs in order to get an understanding of the gaps in community services. Community groups and residents use that information to develop programs and investments that fill in those gaps.

"We always take a resident-centered approach to our housing stability interventions,” said Laura Grannemann, executive director of the Rocket Community Fund. "Those who experience issues like property tax delinquency are the best suited to help us understand and shape solutions.”

The door-to-door canvassing is conducted by a partnership of community organizations from across the city including Congress of Communities, Villages CDC, Eastside Community Network, Marygrove Community Action and others.

"The Neighbor to Neighbor program bridges the gap between residents and the resources they desperately need," said Sheri Burton, president of the Midwest Civil Council of Block Clubs, a Neighbor to Neighbor partner. "Our organization is honored to be a part of this neighborhood canvassing effort to serve District 6 residents. Together, we can empower our community and restore financial stability."

Last year, surveys conducted during canvassing led to "significant insights into the current housing needs of Detroit residents," Rocket Community Fund said in a press release.

Last year, 59% of respondents said they did not have homeowners' or renters' insurance, 82% said they did not have an estate plan or will for their property and 80% indicated they need at least one significant repair.

The Rocket Community Fund launched a Neighbor to Neighbor program in Atlanta in February. It also has a program in Cleveland focused on internet connectivity.

