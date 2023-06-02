Pedestrian killed by bus while crossing downtown Detroit street

Detroit — Investigators are poring over multiple video sources to determine the circumstances involving the death of a woman who was hit by a bus while crossing a downtown street Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened at 7:39 a.m. at the corner of Congress and Griswold, Detroit Police Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart said. She said there weren't many details immediately available about the investigation that's being handled by DPD's Fatal Squad. She said police had identified the victim but released no further information about her because the family hadn't yet been notified.

The woman was walking westbound on Congress and was hit while on the crosswalk at Griswold, Stewart said. The bus driver had been traveling west on Congress, and struck the woman while making a left turn to head south on Griswold, the deputy chief said.

"The bus driver is traumatized," Stewart said. "This was a very tragic situation. Nobody expected it. ... It's really hard to have to deal with, and certainly, we give our condolences to the victim's family."

When asked whether the pedestrian didn't see the bus, Stewart replied: "I can't speak to any of that, about who saw what. We have somebody that's fatally injured so somebody didn't see someone."

DDOT officials said Friday they were preparing a statement about the incident.

As police investigate the fatality, they have multiple video sources to study, Stewart said.

"We have our Fatal Squad investigators on the scene, and they'll be pulling all the camera assets in the various buildings and businesses around here to make our determination as to what happened. There were not any eyewitnesses, although there was one person on the bus."

