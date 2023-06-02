State police investigating shooting of rideshare car on I-94 in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting on Interstate 94 near Livernois in Detroit involving a woman who was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle, officials said.

A trooper was called at about 6 a.m. to a location on the freeway's westbound lanes near Livernois for a report of a shooting but said there was difficulty determining what happened due to a language barrier. A translator was sent to help, police said. The freeway was closed while troopers investigated.

The victim is a 34-year-old woman who was riding in a rideshare vehicle, according to police. A trooper found her with several gunshot wounds and put a tourniquet on her leg before medics took her to a hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said a rideshare driver picked up the victim from her Detroit home. She was in the rear of the vehicle when a dark sedan pulled alongside and fired shots into the passenger side of the vehicle, they said.

Authorities said the rideshare vehicle's driver was not struck and is being interviewed by detectives with the help of a translator. They also said the motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

