Detroit neighborhood aims to raise funds to create mini-park, latest in a series

Detroit's Northwest Goldberg neighborhood is looking at transforming a corner lot into greenspace and a mini-park but needs some help with the financial part of the equation.

They are hoping to crowdfund the cost and need volunteer support.

The neighborhood's local nonprofit NW Goldberg Cares wants to launch the "McGraw Mini-Park," a public community space that fits in half of a city lot.

Daniel A. Washington, born and raised in the neighborhood, founded the organization in 2017. The McGraw mini-park is the sixth park NW Goldberg Cares has constructed as part of its "20 by '25 initiative," 20 public greenspaces in one of the city's oldest historically Black neighborhoods by the end of 2025.

"Our neighbors have requested to have more spaces closer to their homes where they can sit, relax and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors, right next door," Washington said. "This park will create a safe, beautiful, uplifting green space that will spread positivity for years to come."

But it takes a village.

If the crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $11,000 by July 7, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. will match the grant with money from MEDC's Public Spaces Community Places program. The crowdfunding campaign is being offered through a Michigan-based online platform Patronicity. Since its launch on May 22, the campaign has raised more than $3,200.

"The goal is to show that public spaces can create interest in an organic way that isn't typically realized in areas of heavy disinvestment," Washington said. "We see public spaces as a means of healing, encouraging unity and bringing value to existing and incoming residents."

The pocket park will be 2,200 square feet at 16th Street and McGraw. The nonprofit plans to work with international artist Matthew Hoffman to create a life size climbable work of art that will be created directly from resident input. The funding will be used for a walking path; benches and seating; fencing; plants and other greenery; and artwork celebrating the community.

Organizers anticipate hosting wellness and relaxation programs in the space including Wellness Wednesdays, meditation workshops, stretching for senior citizens and yoga classes.

The population of Northwest Goldberg is about 2,000, according to the nonprofit. NW Goldberg is home to Motown Museum, Henry Ford Health System Main Campus and Cardinal Health.

Public Spaces Community Places is a collaborative effort of the MEDC, the Michigan Municipal League and Patronicity. Local residents can use crowdfunding for development of strategic projects in their communities and be backed with a matching grant from MEDC. Nonprofits and other business entities can apply at https://patronicity.com/puremichigan.

As of April, MEDC has provided $11.4 million in matching grants. Since the launch of the program, 343 projects have been successful in reaching their goal, with more than $13 million raised from 65,483 individual donors.

For volunteer opportunities, follow NW Goldberg Cares on Facebook and Instagram.

Communities have a 97% success rate and in earning matching funds, said Paula Holtz, MEDC regional prosperity managing director.

"The Michigan Municipal League is a firm supporter of placemaking projects happening around our state,” said Dan Gilmartin, CEO and executive director of the league. “This project will help transform the NW Goldberg neighborhood and improve the human experience for all who will interact with it. This is what placemaking is all about.”

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_