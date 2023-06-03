MSP probe shots fired at Sterling Heights man on I-94 in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating an incident involving a Sterling Heights man who said he was shot while driving on Interstate 94 in Detroit late Friday.
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday when a 24-year-old man alleges he heard around 10 gunshots while driving eastbound on I-94 between I-75 and Woodward Road. He was shot in the leg, MSP said in a tweet Saturday morning.
The driver, according to police, claimed to have no knowledge of who shot him, but described the alleged shooter's car as a Chrysler 200.
The victim was not cooperating with the investigation, police said.
“Currently, we are trying to establish what occurred and where it happened,” said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for MSP. “Naturally it makes it a little harder to make progress in a investigation when those involved are not cooperative.”
No further details were released.
