Fans, business owners welcome Detroit Grand Prix's return to downtown

Detroit ― The cars were revved, the smell of fuel lingered in the air and fans and merchants eagerly embraced the return of the Grand Prix to downtown Detroit.

It took 32 years, but fans said it was worth the wait.

"I could feel the energy in my chest," said Victor Weaver, 23, of Newark, Ohio, of his first time coming to the Grand Prix. "It was, in my mind, a purely visual sport, but now, it is much more of a feeling ... feeling it happen right in front of you, and feeling the roar and rumbling of the engines."

Weaver and thousands of fans flooded downtown Friday through Sunday for the return of the Detroit Grand Prix after the long absence. Some business owners in the city's hub reported revved-up profits while others said they should've pumped the brakes on their expectations; it was the fans who seemed dazzled by the hype, the roar and the pageantry.

"I love this stuff," said Jay Brown, who flew in from northern Boston on Sunday morning to root for Group 1001 with some clients at Delaware Life. Brown loves Detroit and race cars, so Sunday, he was in the pit taking it all in.

Brown said he's been to IndyCar races, including the Indianapolis 500, but was excited to be back in Detroit.

"We're here to have a good time, enjoy the race, root for our guy, and go from there," Brown said.

▶ RELATED: Alex Palou holds off field to win caution-filled Detroit Grand Prix

Organizers of the race along the 1.7-mile-long track that encircled General Motors Co.’s Renaissance Center stressed that they were pushing for an inclusive event that would allow a diverse set of entrepreneurs to profit by setting up a Small Business Straightaway in Cadillac Square that hosted 29 businesses selling a variety of products and services.

Business owners who set up in the strip reported decent sales, while the president of the Corktown Business Association said providing shuttles to the race from the historic neighborhood about a mile west of downtown was a resounding success, and that the group will continue shuttling people to and from future events, including next year's NFL Draft.

But moving the race downtown from Belle Isle, where it was held annually since 1991, was not without snags. Pedestrian congestion was a recurring grumble, with reports of how long it took — and not all downtown businesses shared in the economic bounty, as they prepared for an influx of customers that never materialized.

"The Grand Prix has generated over $45 million in total spending annually for the Metro Detroit region," said Lear, which sponsored the race, in a pre-race press release. An independent study concluded the Grand Prix created an estimated $58 million in total spending for the region in 2017." The release added that the race had drawn nearly 100,00 fans during most recent years.

Whether the move downtown fulfilled its goal of allowing a diverse set of business owners to profit from the race will be determined.

"It went really well," said Bob Roberts, president of the Corktown Business Association and owner of McShane's Irish Pub on Michigan Ave. "When it was on Belle Isle, Corktown didn't get any business at all; maybe the occasional stray person might come in after the race."

Corktown merchants worked with Ford Motor Co., which provided its Bagley Mobility Hub parking lot on Bagley near Rosa Parks Boulevard, where customers could park for $7 all day.

"That worked out well, and we paid for free shuttle service that picked people up at five different locations and dropped them off at the entrance of the race," Roberts said. "It was like a pilot program, and if it worked, we would do it for the NFL Draft next year, the tree lighting and other big events that take place. Well, it went great with the Grand Prix, and we're going to continue providing the shuttles at other events."

During a post-race press conference, Grand Prix president Michael Montri addressed the complaints about congestion and the difficulties getting to some vendors, saying the organizers will learn from this year's event.

"We can certainly take those learnings and adjust; we'll take any feedback we get and move vendors around," he said. "I think anytime you have a new venue and you have displays setting up, you don't have any understanding of how pedestrian traffic is going to flow."

Dino Karadimas, whose family owns The Greek on Monroe Street in Greektown, said he prepared for a huge influx of customers who never came.

"We put in extra staff, geared up, but it was a little upsetting because we were actually slower than on a normal weekend," Karadimas said. "Maybe it was the way the roads were cut off. And there were 27 food trucks down there competing for business.

"I don't want to sound negative, and I'm glad they brought the race downtown," Karadimas said. "I think in the future, if everyone is on the same page, maybe things can run a little smoother. And I understand they want all the food trucks, but try to spread the wealth a little and help out the brick-and-mortar businesses, too. But this was a test trial, and I think it's going to get better in the future."

Denise Moore, owner of the ZAB Cultural Collective that set up in the Small Business Straightaway, said for her, "things went pretty great. We had 12 sales, and we were able to get the word out about (the Secret Garden Gallery Detroit Outdoor Art Market that kicks off June 10)."

Zion Parker, 24, who helps her father run the Motor City Sweet Treats ice cream and milkshake food truck, said business wasn't as steady as when the truck set up at Belle Isle for last year's race.

"Our business here (downtown) has been steady, but it hasn't been like 'we're on our feet the whole entire day,'' she said. "When a rush is over, and we can clean up to prepare for the next rush, it's great to have that."

Parker said foot traffic Sunday out-paced Friday and Saturday, which she said could have been a result of the weather. Sunday, however, redeemed their loss in revenue for the Detroit-based business, she said.

"Yesterday, we had a lot of downtime, which we didn't prefer because we kind of over-prepared. But today, we were able to adjust to the speed of demand; we even ran out of some products."

Jose Rivera, owner of the Detroit 313 clothing store, had a tent set up in the Small Business Straightaway, and said business was "good," although he'd expected more.

"I thought there would be more of a crowd coming through, but we still did pretty good," he said.

Meanwhile, it was all about the fans, many of who reported having a great time during the weekend.

The city hosted Formula One during the 1980s and then IndyCar, which last raced in the city in 1991 before moving to Belle Isle.

Rapper Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., was one of the celebrities at the race. Draytown said he’s no stranger to Detroit because he has family here. He said his support for Team Penske prompted his return to the Motor City on Sunday.

“Ya know, this is my first time ever at the Grand Prix, and I'm excited because I've always been a race car fan since I was a young kid. My dream’s come true: I get to see a Grand Prix.”

Frank Lasslett of Lake Orion has become a car enthusiast since hauling cars for Chrysler as his full-time job. He took a photo in the pit with a Team Penske race car, a Dallara IndyCar with a Chevy engine.

"I'm in a suite with Penske, so that's why I thought I'd get a picture in front of Penske," said Laslett, 43.

It was Lasslett's first time watching IndyCar in person rather than on television, and he said he enjoyed seeing the work that goes on behind the scenes.

"There's a group that comes out and prays for the drivers and that supports them spiritually. ... I didn't know anything about that. There's so many people that are around these vehicles, it's just amazing how many people are involved," he said.

Other IndyCar watchers took photos with mascots, staff and race cars that were awaiting drivers before the last race Sunday. Pilar Angeles, 29, said being in the pit was like having "another vision" of the course.

"What we have the liked the most is being here in the pit ... getting to know a lot of people working in IndyCar," said Angeles, who works in the auto industry. "Downtown Detroit is pretty cool; you can walk through the Riverwalk. ... I think that's the most beautiful thing about Detroit."