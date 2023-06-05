2 arrested after state police find drugs, AK-47 in vehicle on Davison in Detroit

Michigan State Police troopers got more than they expected early Monday morning when they pulled over two teens for seatbelt violations and found several guns, ammunition and dozens of packs of drugs.

Officials said troopers conducted a traffic stop at 2:30 a.m. Monday on West Davison near Lawton Street after spotting a driver and his passenger, 19 and 18, in a vehicle and not wearing their seatbelts.

Troopers approached the vehicle's two occupants and saw .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine and 20 rounds of ammo at the passenger’s feet, police said.

They arrested the two people inside the vehicle, the 19-year-old driver from Canton man and an 18-year-old passenger from Detroit. While being arrested, the driver threw a bag underneath the troopers' patrol car.

Police retrieved the bag and found inside 15 packs of suspected crack cocaine and 12 packs of suspected heroin packaged for sale, according to authorities.

After searching their vehicle, police found a loaded AK-47 with 31 rounds of ammunition in the magazine on the floor.

“We are continuing to find illegal guns during traffic enforcement," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement on Twitter. “Our troopers will continue to look for illegal guns during all of our patrol activities. It is our goal to get these guns off the street along with those suspects carrying them.”

