Belle Isle's beach remains closed due to high E. coli levels

Belle Isle's beach will remain closed Monday to swimmers due to a high E. coli levels.

Beachgoers were warned Thursday on Facebook to avoid swimming, but told that they could use the sand. Park officials on Saturday evening administration posted that test results from the water were not yet available and "the beach will be closed to swimming until at least Monday."

"Please heed the 'no swimming' advisory," said the park in a post on Facebook.

E. coli, formally known as Escherichia coli, is a type of bacteria or single cell organism that is used by the state of Michigan as a water quality indicator. When E. coli is found in surface water, it means that there has been fecal contamination, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

High E. coli levels, which can especially be a problem after rain, have been an issue at the 982-acre park in the past. It was closed in 2021 because of high E. coli levels.

Thousands flock every summer to the Belle Isle beach to swim in the water and enjoy the Detroit skyline. Last week's closure came as temperatures soared into the high 80s and low 90s late last week, more than 10 degrees above average for early June, according to the National Weather Service.

This week's temperatures will remain warm and sunny, fluctuating between low 70s and warming up to low 80s through Saturday.

Belle Isle administration said on Facebook that they would create another post with updates soon on the beach's reopening.

