Crews break down Detroit Grand Prix setup after race's return to downtown

Work crews began to remove the barriers and grandstands on Jefferson Avenue the day after the Detroit Grand Prix came roaring back to downtown's streets after more than 30 years.

The Grand Prix was last held in downtown Detroit in 1991 and then moved to Belle Isle.

Thousands of fans poured into downtown Friday through Sunday for the return of the Grand Prix after the long absence. As the fans flocked to the city's hub for the pageantry and the excitement, some area business owners reported revved-up profits while others said they should've pumped the brakes on their expectations.

Organizers of the race along the 1.7-mile-long track that encircled General Motors Co.’s Renaissance Center stressed that they were pushing for an inclusive event that would allow a diverse set of entrepreneurs to profit by setting up a Small Business Straightaway in Cadillac Square that hosted 29 businesses selling a variety of products and services.

Moving the race downtown from Belle Isle, where it was held annually since 1991, posed some challenges. Pedestrian congestion was a recurring gripe as well as reports of how long it took — and not all downtown businesses shared in the economic bounty, as they prepared for an influx of customers that never materialized.

During a post-race press conference, Grand Prix President Michael Montri addressed the complaints about congestion and the difficulties getting to some vendors, saying the organizers will learn from this year's event.

"We can certainly take those learnings and adjust; we'll take any feedback we get and move vendors around," he said. "I think anytime you have a new venue and you have displays setting up, you don't have any understanding of how pedestrian traffic is going to flow."

Alex Palou claimed victory on Sunday, winning by 1.18 seconds over Will Power in his No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet, with Felix Rosenqvist also finishing on the podium. Scott Dixon, Palou’s teammate, was fourth, followed by Alexander Rossi, Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren teammate who battled Rosenqvist during the final 10 laps.